COLORS OF GLACIAL RIVERS — Iceland
Iceland's river and seascapes may appear unremarkable from ground level, yet from an aerial perspective, they reveal a captivating array of colors and textures reminiscent of a living watercolor painting. Subject to perpetual movement, these landscapes undergo continuous transformation, influenced by the fluctuating water levels and flow velocities of the rivers, as well as the ebb and flow of tides. Originating primarily from the island's abundant glaciers, most rivers embark on their journey towards the sea.
Along their meandering paths, these rivers carry essential elements for the ecosystem in the form of sediment, enriching the waters with distinctive hues. This natural process enriches both the rivers and surrounding seascapes with a diverse palette, ranging from crystalline blues to earthy browns. The interplay of light and water further enhances the visual spectacle, creating a dynamic and ever-changing panorama.
COLORS OF GLACIAL RIVERS
— Iceland (2020-2024)
Fine Art Aerial Photography by Northlandscapes – Jan Erik Waider
mail@northlandscapes.com | Photography Website
—
