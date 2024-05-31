Eggs: brand identity

For the past two years since introducing the new visual identity for the Kotlina Natury brand, we have been working on implementing the brand's visual system. We believe that allowing the team responsible for the brand's visual identity to continue developing it is the best solution. This approach ensures consistency, while also providing an opportunity to refine the established guidelines. The visual identity has room to grow and strengthen.
Design & Art direction: Emilka Bojańczyk / Podpunkt
Illustrations: Emilka Bojańczyk, Zuza Charkiewicz / Podpunkt
Photos: Kotlina Natury / © Aktiw Sp. z o.o.
Photos: Kotlina Natury / © Aktiw Sp. z o.o.
Photographer: Krzysztof Kozanowski
Animations: Wojtek Waydel / Superskrypt, Zuza Charkiewicz / Podpunkt
Semi Custom font & logo consultants: LatinoType
Animations: Wojtek Waydel / Superskrypt, Zuza Charkiewicz / Podpunkt
Semi Custom font & logo consultants: LatinoType
•
Visually strong and well made brands by
podpunkt.pl / superskrypt.pl