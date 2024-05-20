Escenas del diseño valenciano
Volume 001-014 of Scenes of Valencian Design, a periodical publication edited by the Design Foundation of the Valencian Community. A journey through Valencian design through anecdotes and stories, with the aim of promoting the discipline from a historical and close perspective, at a regional, national and international level.
Written by Eugenio Viñas and Lidia Caro and designed by Ibán Ramón, it is a book that, through various stories in which the focus is on “the part for the whole”, a broad and general idea of the agents can be formed. , professionals, spaces, objects and various concepts that make Valencia a benchmark in this creative sector.
In production, the materiality of the publication has been taken care of in detail. Hard cover clothbound with the title screen-printed. The cover also has a dry emboss in which a sheet glued with the summary is housed. Inside, 8-page sheets of two different types are combined. The thread with which it is sewn is dark orange color. The endpapers are pink and are printed with the index and a text introducing the publication.