Ibán Ramón's profile

Escenas del diseño valenciano

Ibán Ramón
Behance.net


Escenas del diseño valenciano


Volume 001-014 of Scenes of Valencian Design, a periodical publication edited by the Design Foundation of the Valencian Community. A journey through Valencian design through anecdotes and stories, with the aim of promoting the discipline from a historical and close perspective, at a regional, national and international level.

( For more projects come to my instagram )


Diseño editorial editorial design valencia book design cover book


Written by Eugenio Viñas and Lidia Caro and designed by Ibán Ramón, it is a book that, through various stories in which the focus is on “the part for the whole”, a broad and general idea of the agents can be formed. , professionals, spaces, objects and various concepts that make Valencia a benchmark in this creative sector.


Diseño editorial editorial design valencia book design cover book
Diseño editorial editorial design valencia book design cover book
Diseño editorial editorial design valencia book design cover book
Diseño editorial editorial design valencia book design cover book


In production, the materiality of the publication has been taken care of in detail. Hard cover clothbound with the title screen-printed. The cover also has a dry emboss in which a sheet glued with the summary is housed. Inside, 8-page sheets of two different types are combined. The thread with which it is sewn is dark orange color. The endpapers are pink and are printed with the index and a text introducing the publication.


Diseño editorial editorial design valencia book design cover book


Diseño editorial editorial design valencia book design cover book
Diseño editorial editorial design valencia book design cover book
Diseño editorial editorial design valencia book design cover book
Diseño editorial editorial design valencia book design cover book
Diseño editorial editorial design valencia book design cover book
Diseño editorial editorial design valencia book design cover book



Thanks for viewing!
visit me at facebook or instagram
:)


Escenas del diseño valenciano
Published:
Ibán Ramón's profile

Owner

Ibán Ramón's profile
Valencia, Spain

Escenas del diseño valenciano

Published:

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives