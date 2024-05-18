Habitat for Humanity Korea 'Home Together'

Habitat for Humanity Korea 《Home Thogether 집합》
This is a pop-up store commemorating the 30th anniversary of Habitat Korea.Maum Studio worked with Habitat Korea to plan and design the pop-up store naming, graphics, and space.Pop-up store commemorating the 30th anniversary of the founding of Habitat Korea - Home+Together combines the words ‘Home’, a comfortable home, and ‘Together’, a community.The dictionary meaning of ‘집합 Home Together’ is expressed ambiguously to wittily present the concept of Habitat Korea and the context of the pop-up store.
Anyone can participate in the <Building a House> experience, and build a house by stamping it based on the actual order of Habitat building a house. Large stamps require strong pressure to be stamped well. This is similar to the sweat that Bitat sheds when building a house. You participate in the Habitat movement by sweating together and sharing the rewards of this sweat with others.
If you build a house and show it to the STAFF, we will include a pair of work gloves made to commemorate the 30th anniversary in the house package. We talk about Habitat for Humanity so far and the future through experiences and relaxation in the pop-up store.
한국해비타트 창립 30주년을 기념하는 팝업스토어입니다.
마음 스튜디오는 한국해비타트와 함께 팝업스토어 네이밍부터 그래픽, 공간을 기획하고 디자인하였습니다.
마음 스튜디오는 한국해비타트와 함께 팝업스토어 네이밍부터 그래픽, 공간을 기획하고 디자인하였습니다.
한국해비타트 창립 30주년 기념 팝업스토어 - 집합 Home+Together은 안락한 보금자리인 ‘집(Home)’과 함께하는 공동체인 ‘합(Together)의 단어를 결합하였습니다. ’집합‘의 사전적 의미를 중의적으로 표현하여 한국해비타트의 개념과 팝업스토어의 맥락을 위트 있게 선보입니다.
<집 만들기>체험은 누구나 집을 짓는 일에 동참할 수 있으며, 실제 해비타트가 집을 만드는 순서를 기반으로 스탬프를 찍어보며 집을 만들어 나갑니다.
큰 스탬프는 힘을 주고 눌러야 잘 찍힙니다. 이것은 해비타트가 집을 짓을 때 흘리는 땀과 비슷합니다. 함께 땀을 흘리고, 이 땀의 대가를 또 다른 사람에게 나눔으로써 해비타트 운동에 동참하는 것입니다.
집을 만들고 STAFF에게 보여주시면 집 패키지 안에 30주년 기념으로 만든 목장갑을 넣어드립니다.
팝업스토어 안에서 체험과 쉬어감을 통해 지금까지의 해비타트와 앞으로의 해비타트를 이야기합니다.
Client: Habitat for Humanity Korea
Role: Key Visual, Goods, Space Design
Creative Direction: Dalwoo Lee(maum studio)
Art Direction: Yoonji Lee(maum studio)
Graphic Design: Jeawon Chung(maum studio)
Space Lead: Eunhye Oh(maum studio)
Space Design: Ryu Gyeongmin(maumstudio)
Photo: Juyeon Lee
