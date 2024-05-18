Habitat for Humanity Korea 'Home Together'

Habitat for Humanity Korea 《Home Th​ogether​ 집합​​​​​​​​​​​​》





This is a pop-up store commemorating the 30th anniversary of Habitat Korea.Maum Studio worked with Habitat Korea to plan and design the pop-up store naming, graphics, and space.Pop-up store commemorating the 30th anniversary of the founding of Habitat Korea - Home+Together combines the words ‘Home’, a comfortable home, and ‘Together’, a community.The dictionary meaning of ‘집합 Home Together’ is expressed ambiguously to wittily present the concept of Habitat Korea and the context of the pop-up store.





Anyone can participate in the <Building a House> experience, and build a house by stamping it based on the actual order of Habitat building a house. Large stamps require strong pressure to be stamped well. This is similar to the sweat that Bitat sheds when building a house. You participate in the Habitat movement by sweating together and sharing the rewards of this sweat with others.





If you build a house and show it to the STAFF, we will include a pair of work gloves made to commemorate the 30th anniversary in the house package. We talk about Habitat for Humanity so far and the future through experiences and relaxation in the pop-up store.



