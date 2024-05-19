Nike x Yukai Du









N I K E x Y U K A I D U

I n - s t o r e I l l u s t r a t I o n & A n i m a t i o n P r o j e c t





For the new Nike store at Battersea Power Station in London,

I had the exciting opportunity to create a set of illustrated characters and animations as a part of the store.

It features dynamic and colourful visuals that capture the energetic spirit of the brand,

seamlessly blending digital artistry with the iconic architecture of the historic power station.

The animations are designed to bring the store to life, engaging customers with a modern, immersive shopping experience that reflects Nike's commitment to innovation and creativity. ​​​​​​​



