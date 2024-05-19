Nike x Yukai Du

N I K E x Y U K A I D U
I n - s t o r e I l l u s t r a t I o n & A n i m a t i o n P r o j e c t
For the new Nike store at Battersea Power Station in London,
I had the exciting opportunity to create a set of illustrated characters and animations as a part of the store.
It features dynamic and colourful visuals that capture the energetic spirit of the brand,
seamlessly blending digital artistry with the iconic architecture of the historic power station.
The animations are designed to bring the store to life, engaging customers with a modern, immersive shopping experience that reflects Nike's commitment to innovation and creativity.
C H A R A C T E R D E S I G N
I created eight illustrated characters, each representing different sports
such as yoga, running, dancing, etc. They are depicted wearing Nike trainers
and are infused with the brand's colour palette and the distinctive patterns of the shoe soles.
A N I M A T I O N
Based on the eight characters, we created four short loop animations.
Each animation presents two characters in dynamic scenarios, showcasing their activities.
The animations are a combination of my visual style with fluid motion and Nike's brand colours and patterns,
specifically designed for displaying on two semi-transparent LED screen in the Nike Battersea store windows.
The loops start and end on the same Nike grid which gives the store the flexibility to play different animation according to the needs in different time of the year.
F u l l A n i m a t i o n
Character animation by Knifeson Yu
Transition animation by Yukai Du
Animation clean-up by Lily Shaul
AE Composition by Yukai Du
S T O R Y B O A R D
From brain-storming sketches to coloured storyboards for the animation.
T H E S T O R E S
The animations are displayed on two front windows at Nike by Battersea Power Station in London, while the character illustrations are featured in multiple Nike stores worldwide, celebrating creativity and storytelling through visual art.