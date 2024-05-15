







Chiharu Shiota (b. 1972) is a Japanese-born artist living in Berlin, who created a large, labyrinthine installation at the

Espoo Museum of Modern Art (EMMA) , consisting of networks of red threads stretched crisscross.

Among the red threads are old doors that invite the viewer to step deeper into the installation.





Chiharu Shiota's commissioned work resembles the insides of a body or neural networks. It forms a powerful, organic space within the existing space and creates a completely new relationship between the art and EMMA's concrete architecture. The exhibition's name, " Tracing Boundaries ," refers to a recurring theme in Chiharu Shiota's art: the idea of presence, even though it is absent. Through the artwork, it may be possible to access emotions or memories that are otherwise not consciously reachable.











