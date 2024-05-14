Krallerhof - Branding

Krallerhof
Pushing the boundaries in hospitality
Krallerhof is pushing the limits in hospitality in the best sense. The new brand strategy and a reworked corporate identity finally place the family business where it truly belongs: in the avant-garde!
Team
Vasilisa Artisarkhova
Maria Hoflehner
Gernot Leonhartsberger
Alexandra Muralter
Nora Obergeschwandner
Jürgen Rumpler
Anna Schlamp
Birgit Taucher
Laura Wittmann
Maria Hoflehner
Gernot Leonhartsberger
Alexandra Muralter
Nora Obergeschwandner
Jürgen Rumpler
Anna Schlamp
Birgit Taucher
Laura Wittmann