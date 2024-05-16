Tools
FollowFollowing
Add to Moodboard
Share & Embed This Project
Appreciate
Appreciate
Olimpíadas Paris 2024 - VISA / BB
•
Multiple Owners
Olimpíadas Paris 2024 - VISA / BB
103
433
8
Published:
Multiple Owners
Owners
Project Made For
Olimpíadas Paris 2024 - VISA / BB
Blending motion graphics and traditional animation, we made this advertising film creating exciting characters to portray brazilian football fans Read More
103
433
8
Published:
- animation
- motion graphics
- after effects
- motion design
- 2D Animation
- Advertising
- Character design
- ILLUSTRATION
- concept art
- photoshop
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner