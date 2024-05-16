Kevin Crauford's profileLex Fernandes's profileAnderson Bee Motion's profileWillian Sousa's profilePevê Azevedo's profileBeuren Studio's profileJoana Buyo's profileLufe Santos's profileVictor Further's profile+7

Olimpíadas Paris 2024 - VISA / BB

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
animation motion graphics after effects motion design 2D Animation Advertising Character design ILLUSTRATION concept art photoshop
Olimpíadas Paris 2024 - VISA / BB
Published:
Kevin Crauford's profileLex Fernandes's profileAnderson Bee Motion's profileWillian Sousa's profilePevê Azevedo's profileBeuren Studio's profileJoana Buyo's profileLufe Santos's profileVictor Further's profile+7
Multiple Owners

Owners

Kevin Crauford's profile
São Paulo, Brazil
Lex Fernandes's profile
São Paulo, Brazil
Anderson Bee Motion's profile
Santo André, Brazil
Willian Sousa's profile
São Paulo, Brazil
Pevê Azevedo's profile
São Paulo, Brazil
Beuren Studio's profile
Santa Catarina, Brazil
Joana Buyo's profile
Brazil
Lufe Santos's profile
Ubatuba, Brazil
Victor Further's profile
São Paulo, Brazil

Project Made For

user's profile
Piloto
user's profile
Brazil Animators

Olimpíadas Paris 2024 - VISA / BB

Blending motion graphics and traditional animation, we made this advertising film creating exciting characters to portray brazilian football fans Read More

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields