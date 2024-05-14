Numinous Agency®'s profile

Glimmerock | Branding & Visual Identity

Glimmerock's Brand Evolution with Numinous

Taking on Glimmerock's rebranding project was an exciting challenge. At Numinous, we're all about making connections that count, and Glimmerock's dedication to sustainable engineering solutions really struck a chord with us. They weren't just looking for a new look—they wanted a brand identity that truly reflects their core values and vision.

The process was a deep dive into what Glimmerock stands for and how they envision their future. Together, we sculpted a brand that speaks directly to their commitment to innovation and sustainability. It's not just about a fresh visual identity; it's about creating a connection with their audience and reinforcing their role as leaders in the engineering sector.

Scope:

Brand Identity,  Logo Design, Brand Style Guide, Color Scheme, Typography, Digital Design, Animations.


Agency: Numinous® | Instagram  |  Email  |  Website



