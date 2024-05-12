Lights of Switzerland

Switzerland is famous for its mountains, but perhaps less so for its Swiss countryside. As a landscape photographer based in the French-speaking part of Switzerland, I wanted to photograph the area around my home, and in particular the countryside, whether under the snow or the pink skies of the aurora borealis in May 2024.
Through this series, you can discover the enchanting landscapes of the Swiss plains of the Vaud and Fribourg cantons. Fog is an integral part of the Swiss countryside. Often, in the early hours of autumn, the villages wake up in the morning mist.
All seasons are beautiful in Switzerland. Sometimes the farmhouses of the Gruyère region are covered in snow, sometimes they are set against a bright green backdrop with the Moléson mountain range in the background.
I loved this country and I'd love to be able to go back and discover even more places, see all its castles and magnificent lakes.
