Salt Flows - Aerial Photography

On the surface of salt lakes in different countries you can find small particles of salt which can almost only be seen from an aerial perspective. Formed through the process of evaporation, where water evaporates and leaves behind the dissolved salts, these particles appear as a thin crust in various shapes.





Under certain lighting conditions and weather circumstances, these salt particles can create pretty surreal appearances. They can refract incoming light, thus producing different colors and patterns on the water surface. Depending on the position of the sun and the wind, these salt particles can also come together to form interesting formations that captivate the eye.





In addition to their aesthetic significance, these salt particles also hold scientific relevance. Researchers study them to learn more about the chemistry and physics of salt lakes and to gain insights into the effects of climate change and human activities on these sensitive ecosystems.



