The Wild Atlantic Way is a 2,500km route that winds its way along the west coast of Ireland. Towering cliffs, bustling towns and a lifestyle inspired by the sea – that’s what you’ll find on the world’s longest signposted coastal route. All the landscape photographs I present here were taken along this unique route.
I’ve been to Ireland twice and although it’s less well known for landscape photography, it offers some spectacular locations such as the Cliffs of Moher, Dunmore Head, the Skelling Islands, the Lakes of Killarney, Connemara and the tiny Dunquin Pier.
The capricious Irish weather is no myth! Nestling in the heart of the Atlantic Ocean, Ireland has a fairly harsh climate, where wind and rain are almost impossible to predict. There’s a ray of sunshine and a few minutes later, it’s the deluge! The good thing is that if you visit the same place several times, you’re almost guaranteed to rediscover it.
I loved this country and I’d love to be able to go back and discover even more places, see all its castles and magnificent lakes. But most of all, I’d like to go back to Dunquin Pier to photograph it again. It’s a place I really loved.
