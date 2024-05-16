Art Gallery visual identity









Apollon Drikoudis Art Gallery (ADAG) is a new addition to Thessaloniki's art scene. Apollon, a multifaceted individual with a constant inclination towards the new, the exceptional, the eclectic, has shaped the gallery's new visual identity around our common perspective — a continuous dialogue — with art. Each of us sees and inherently understands differently. Thus, under this premise, every frame changes perspective and simultaneously form.





With this assumption as a catalyst, we have created a visual system based on geometry that shifts, much like our perspective changes depending on our point of view (real or theoretical). The restrained, clean typography, along with the discreet yet decisive interplay of transparency, textures, and absence of color complements our understated canvas.





The identity is structured with an emphasis on simplicity, a play on perspective, and materiality. The applications foster a disposition for experimentation through transparency, along with a sense of purity.













Production by: Asterios Goussios

Photography by: Studio YK















