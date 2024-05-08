Rafael Serra's profile

Lettering Series LXXXIII

Rafael Serra
Behance.net
akira pepsi Nike stripe alien spotify x-men dune batman POLAROID

AKIRA
akira pepsi Nike stripe alien spotify x-men dune batman POLAROID
The Shining
akira pepsi Nike stripe alien spotify x-men dune batman POLAROID
Beyonce: Cowboy Carter
akira pepsi Nike stripe alien spotify x-men dune batman POLAROID
Batman
akira pepsi Nike stripe alien spotify x-men dune batman POLAROID
ALIEN
akira pepsi Nike stripe alien spotify x-men dune batman POLAROID
DUNE
akira pepsi Nike stripe alien spotify x-men dune batman POLAROID
Japan
akira pepsi Nike stripe alien spotify x-men dune batman POLAROID
Nike
akira pepsi Nike stripe alien spotify x-men dune batman POLAROID
Pepsi
akira pepsi Nike stripe alien spotify x-men dune batman POLAROID
Stripe
akira pepsi Nike stripe alien spotify x-men dune batman POLAROID
X-Men '97
akira pepsi Nike stripe alien spotify x-men dune batman POLAROID
George Orwell's 1984
akira pepsi Nike stripe alien spotify x-men dune batman POLAROID
Spotify
akira pepsi Nike stripe alien spotify x-men dune batman POLAROID
Solar Eclipse
akira pepsi Nike stripe alien spotify x-men dune batman POLAROID
Polaroid
akira pepsi Nike stripe alien spotify x-men dune batman POLAROID
Jap(on)
Lettering Series LXXXIII
Published:
Rafael Serra's profile

Owner

Rafael Serra's profile
Porto, Portugal

Lettering Series LXXXIII

A collection of some of my lettering work created for clients and personal projects.

Published:

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives