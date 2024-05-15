Mario De Meyer's profile

36 Days of Type 2024

Mario De Meyer
Behance.net
36 DAYS OF TYPE 2024
36 Days of Type is a project that invites designers, illustrators and visual artists to express their unique interpretation of the letters and numbers of the Latin alphabet. A yearly open call that explores the creative boundaries of letterforms by challenging participants to design a letter or number each day for 36 consecutive days. 
The result is a global and simultaneous act that showcases the ability to represent the same symbols from thousands of different perspectives. Our project offers a creative space to explore the endless graphic possibilities of typography and letterforms. Our goal is to share, promote, and inspire exceptional design, while providing a platform for both emerging and established designers to showcase their work.​​​​​​​
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
typography typedesign 36daysoftype lettering alphabet font Typeface
Thanks for watching!
 >> INSTAGRAM <<
36 Days of Type 2024
Published:
Mario De Meyer's profile

Owner

Mario De Meyer's profile
Ghent, Belgium

Project Made For

user's profile
Creative Belgium 1
user's profile
Creatives of Europe
user's profile
36daysoftype

36 Days of Type 2024

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields