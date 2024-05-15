36 Days of Type 2024

36 Days of Type is a project that invites designers, illustrators and visual artists to express their unique interpretation of the letters and numbers of the Latin alphabet. A yearly open call that explores the creative boundaries of letterforms by challenging participants to design a letter or number each day for 36 consecutive days.

The result is a global and simultaneous act that showcases the ability to represent the same symbols from thousands of different perspectives. Our project offers a creative space to explore the endless graphic possibilities of typography and letterforms. Our goal is to share, promote, and inspire exceptional design, while providing a platform for both emerging and established designers to showcase their work. ​​​​​​​

