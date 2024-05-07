Casa Llimona Hotel









From vintage snapshots to the art direction on photoshoots, each application reflects our dedication to preserving and showcasing Casa Llimona’s rich history. Whether through the logo itself, where traces of its past emerge, or through historical archival images, we strive to honour its heritage at every turn.



And in case you’re curious, each room is named after someone who once called this place home – these names are not mere labels but integral parts of its narrative, woven into the very fabric of its identity.



Photos: Enric Badrinas​​​​​​​