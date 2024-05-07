Alex Bernstein's profile

GR86 Trueno Edition
Inspired by Japanese anime drifting series, 'Initial D', Toyota commissioned Alex to capture the new GR86 Trueno Edition in a moon-lit drive on an epic road. Of course he couldn't bet on the moon, so with lots of planning and an incredible team, the car and environment were lit using a massive helium balloon with HMI's in it. This provided a diffused but powerful light source, and being more mobile -- as well as sitting much higher than a standard lighting setup -- it's exactly what was needed. The weather wasn't on the team's side, however -- they battled strong winds, rains and cold temperatures, but it all worked out in the end!

In another collaboration, Alex & Recom Farmhouse NYC worked through post, dialed in color, mood and addressed product updates in CG. 
Client: Toyota
Agency: Saatchi LA
Photographer: Alex Bernstein // Represented by BA Reps
Agent: Kathryn Tyrrel O'Connor
Post Production: Recom Farmhouse NYC
Art Director: Jisoo Park
Creative Director: Norman Brown
Art Producer: Meghan Pearson
Production: MJ68

