GR86 Trueno Edition

Inspired by Japanese anime drifting series, 'Initial D', Toyota commissioned Alex to capture the new GR86 Trueno Edition in a moon-lit drive on an epic road. Of course he couldn't bet on the moon, so with lots of planning and an incredible team, the car and environment were lit using a massive helium balloon with HMI's in it. This provided a diffused but powerful light source, and being more mobile -- as well as sitting much higher than a standard lighting setup -- it's exactly what was needed. The weather wasn't on the team's side, however -- they battled strong winds, rains and cold temperatures, but it all worked out in the end!



