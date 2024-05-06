Hyperice Brand Campaign

Hyperice has a simple mission statement – to help everyone on earth Move Better. Their innovative products are recognized and used by the most influential athletes, professionals, and corporations worldwide, making Hyperice the leader in recovery and movement enhancement technology. Our team helped create the visual feel for their 2020 product catalog, and redefine their brand imagery. The work had to be as clean, innovative and just as powerful as their smartly designed products. We have worked with the brand since 2012, and this work marks another beautifully concepted and executed creative collaboration that aligns perfectly with brand.