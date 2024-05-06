Marko Rop's profile

KICK IT LIKE A CRICKET

Marko Rop
Baboon Cricket Picture book children illustration children's book self publishing book cover editorial book design cute animals
I love to work on private commissions by people who decide they want to make their own first picture book. It was never my plan to do that, it just happened and I am thankful it did so. I get the feeling sometimes, in the industry, abroad, and in Slovenia, self-publishing is looked down upon, I think it is great if people decide one day, that they want to try out how it is to be a picture book author. Side note: one might expect the text is not going to be so good when it`s people who make a book for the very first time, but my experience was often the opposite. Sometimes those first-time authors take time to fine-tune their text to perfection. In my opinion, it was also the case with Kick it Like a Cricket, written by Viola Horne. 

