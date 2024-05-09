Pesquera Diez (P10) is an architecture studio based in Spain and Mexico that believes in the power of architecture to transform, inspire, and elevate. P10 is committed to innovation, sustainability, and the unique story of each client, weaving these elements into the fabric of their architectural designs.





The brand identity is grounded in two architectural concepts. The logotype features a superscript "P," a common element in architectural plans and drawings. Sections are cut representations in a vertical plane that define the structural aspects of a building. Like section drawings, the logotype is cut, establishing a direct link to the architectural field.



