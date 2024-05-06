LG FAMILY
Franck Bohbot joined forces for a special campaign. He captured the daily lives of two families in Laguna Beach, CA, and Beacon, NY. From cozy interiors to precious moments, Franck's photos tell the story of modern family life in this LG campaign.
Client: LG Electronics
Agency: Gorilla Films
Production: Master Key Studios
Agency Producer: Michael Cho
Executive Producer: Zeus Zamani
Producer: April Kelley
Production Designer: Gladys Rodriguez
Shot in Laguna Beach, CA, and New Lebanon, NY
Photography © Franck Bohbot
www.franckbohbot.com