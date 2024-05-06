LG FAMILY





Franck Bohbot joined forces for a special campaign. He captured the daily lives of two families in Laguna Beach, CA, and Beacon, NY. From cozy interiors to precious moments, Franck's photos tell the story of modern family life in this LG campaign.





Client: LG Electronics

Agency: Gorilla Films

Production: Master Key Studios

Agency Producer: Michael Cho

Executive Producer: Zeus Zamani

Producer: April Kelley

Production Designer: Gladys Rodriguez

Shot in Laguna Beach, CA, and New Lebanon, NY





Photography © Franck Bohbot



