"香水制作是与尺度的一场对话"

"Making perfume is a dialogue with scale"





The brand vision system, like the brand concept, explores the beauty of scale and boundaries.

Perfume consumers are more attracted by the smell itself than the packaging, so in the design of brand packaging, we weaken the existence of a single package, and relatively improve the overall brand identity system.

Remove the complicated embellishment language, let the perfume return to the perfume