Cafeteria Filmes Co.

Bringing it all back :

The Power of Personality in Branding

One thing we've always believed in is that interesting companies are multifaceted. Much like people, an interesting brand is not a one trick pony. It doesn't hit the same note over and over again.

Interesting companies have sharp edges that might hurt some people. They might turn people away. They are weird. Not for everybody.

But those things are exactly what makes them different and interesting and unique.

We always look for that weirdness. Sometimes it's not very clear. Sometimes it's not there at all.

This was the project where we felt things flip.

It's the project where we got the chance to be a little weird.









A lot of people might say that the job of a brand designer is to create consistency. To create standards of usage.

That's what a good brand does, right?

But to say that the job of a designer is to create standards is like saying that the purpose of a car is to take you from A to B.

Yes, that's what a car is supposed to do, but that's the LEAST it should do.

And we don't choose the car we buy or the car we want based on that at all.

We chose our car based on who we are as people. Based on how it matches our lifestyle, what's gonna make me feel like.