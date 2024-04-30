Kyiv Walk and Travel

This is a series of works inspired by popular locations in Kyiv, both existing ones and those that have been abandoned. In this series, I reinterpret the everyday appearance of these locations and, through a narrative, recreate the mood characteristic of these places. The transportation, which is an integral part of the locations, is depicted using animals as a metaphor for the impossibility of fully conquering nature. It's a mutual exchange. Buildings that are abandoned in real life are reproduced in new forms, or I reconstruct them using ecological materials.



