Kyiv Walk and Travel
This is a series of works inspired by popular locations in Kyiv, both existing ones and those that have been abandoned. In this series, I reinterpret the everyday appearance of these locations and, through a narrative, recreate the mood characteristic of these places. The transportation, which is an integral part of the locations, is depicted using animals as a metaphor for the impossibility of fully conquering nature. It's a mutual exchange. Buildings that are abandoned in real life are reproduced in new forms, or I reconstruct them using ecological materials.
from 2023 to the present day
Autobus Park №7
Our first stop is the Bus Depot. It's a beautiful structure that used to serve as a bus servicing station. Now it's abandoned and essentially an auto junkyard. However, that doesn't deter me from revitalizing this structure in my art, where vehicles transform into animals and the depot becomes their service base. Enjoy!
Frog bus prototype
A quick search for my froggy transport 👇
Funicular
The next stop is the Kyiv Funicular. It's one of my favorite locations. The funicular is over 100 years old and still in operation. In my version of the funicular, I tried to capture the vibe of this place — the hustle and bustle. Inspired by Japanese prints of waterfalls and numerous depictions of carp, I transformed ordinary cable cars into boats that ferry people up and down. My signature ninjas pilot the large carps and hide among the crowd.
to be continued...