Daniel Brokstad's profile

Uber Branding

Daniel Brokstad
Behance.net
Brand refresh for Uber. Reimagined to move for the better. To grow beyond just delivery, into a brand that enables all mobility. A renewed sense of direction to inspire go-getters go anywhere – and get anything. Through the simple icons of a circle, line and a square, we set a world of possibilities in motion. See full case study here.
Agency: JKR NY / Global CCO: Tosh Hall / CGO: Sara Hyman / Global ECD: Lisa Smith / CD: Jay Chapman / Design Director: Will McNamara / Senior Design: Daniel Brokstad, Daniel Stettner, Ben Avny, Emily Hahn / Print Production Director: Stephen Kwartler / Senior Production Design: Miguel Altagracia / Senior Motion Design: Griffin Keller / Motion Director: Stubbs Johnston / Motion Design: Kaitlyn Chandler / Senior Senior Copywriter: Joe Schott / Senior Copywriter: Brian Naujelis / Group Strategy Director: Kimberly Dixon Mays / Strategy Director: Cole McCloskey / Group Business Director: Adrian Goodgoll / Account Director: Alexandra Angst / Account Manager: Emily Purdy, Emma Pembroke / Marketing Director: Amy Maw / Global Communications Manager: Laura Lyman / Marketing Manager: Carolyn McKeown
brand identity branding design system mobility graphic design visual identity modern motion graphics typography Advertising
brand identity branding design system mobility graphic design visual identity modern motion graphics typography Advertising
brand identity branding design system mobility graphic design visual identity modern motion graphics typography Advertising
brand identity branding design system mobility graphic design visual identity modern motion graphics typography Advertising
brand identity branding design system mobility graphic design visual identity modern motion graphics typography Advertising
brand identity branding design system mobility graphic design visual identity modern motion graphics typography Advertising
brand identity branding design system mobility graphic design visual identity modern motion graphics typography Advertising
brand identity branding design system mobility graphic design visual identity modern motion graphics typography Advertising
Uber Branding
Published:
Daniel Brokstad's profile

Owner

Daniel Brokstad's profile
New York, NY, USA

Uber Branding

Brand refresh for Uber. Reimagined to move for the better. To grow beyond just delivery, into a brand that enables all mobility. A renewed sense Read More

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields