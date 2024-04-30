Brand refresh for Uber. Reimagined to move for the better. To grow beyond just delivery, into a brand that enables all mobility. A renewed sense of direction to inspire go-getters go anywhere – and get anything. Through the simple icons of a circle, line and a square, we set a world of possibilities in motion. See full case study here.
Uber Branding
Uber Branding
201
981
21
Published:
Owner
Full Time Job
Freelance/Project
Availability: Within the next few weeks
Uber Branding
Brand refresh for Uber. Reimagined to move for the better. To grow beyond just delivery, into a brand that enables all mobility. A renewed sense Read More
201
981
21
Published:
- brand identity
- branding
- design system
- mobility
- graphic design
- visual identity
- modern
- motion graphics
- typography
- Advertising
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner