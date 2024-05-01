Voyager .'s profile

Chill Beats Records Art Vol. 4

lofi coverart musiccover boardgame ILLUSTRATION fantasy art mystical moebius Landscape ukiyoe
Cover Illustrations for Chill Beats Records and the various music artists in collaboration
Autumn Woodlands Compilation
A r t w o r k
S k e t c h e s
S I N G L E S
Aoko, brass.beats - Blue Skies
Bcalm, nsx - Synergy
Shierro - Burning Hour
Kid Kio, Fred Paci - Daydream at Night
Moderator, Mononome - Luminous Tide
Moderator, Mononome - Luminous Tide
Mountain Water
Saï T - Our Temple
Sátyr, MAS - Salacia
Shierro - Lights Out
7&Nine, Banks - I Feel You There
Flott. - Orchid
Fred Paci, 77th Man - Nectar
HoKø, Lucie Cravero - Pebbles
jives, pucca - Staring Through
Otis Ubaka - Midnight Sky
Yestalgia, Shierro - Feel Good 
Lazy Summer (Compilation)
