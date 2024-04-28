Personal work
They live in a slightly different world than we do.
photoshop/pen
Secrets of the Bakery
There's something magical about an old familiar place.
I'm also practicing my work on picture books and
There's something magical about an old familiar place.
I'm also practicing my work on picture books and
My Neighbors
Neighbors we see on our walks show us wonderful stories.
Neighbors we see on our walks show us wonderful stories.
Free time for adults
What's inside an adult is no different than what's inside a child.
What's inside an adult is no different than what's inside a child.
-Line work-
-Pick up detail-
Please follow me!
My website:homepage : https://isseinoissyou.work
mail:k2taikenban@gmail.com
Thank you for your visit!!