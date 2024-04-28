Kazuki Okuda's profile

They live in a slightly different world than we do.

Kazuki Okuda
Behance.net
Personal work
They live in a slightly different world than we do.
photoshop/pen
Secrets of the Bakery
There's something magical about an old familiar place.
I'm also practicing my work on picture books and
ILLUSTRATION Digital Art artwork Character design concept art digital painting fantasy digital illustration арт photoshop
My Neighbors
Neighbors we see on our walks show us wonderful stories.
ILLUSTRATION Digital Art artwork Character design concept art digital painting fantasy digital illustration арт photoshop
Free time for adults
What's inside an adult is no different than what's inside a child.
ILLUSTRATION Digital Art artwork Character design concept art digital painting fantasy digital illustration арт photoshop
-Line work-
ILLUSTRATION Digital Art artwork Character design concept art digital painting fantasy digital illustration арт photoshop
ILLUSTRATION Digital Art artwork Character design concept art digital painting fantasy digital illustration арт photoshop
ILLUSTRATION Digital Art artwork Character design concept art digital painting fantasy digital illustration арт photoshop
-Pick up detail-
Please follow me!
My website:homepage : https://isseinoissyou.work
mail:k2taikenban@gmail.com

Thank you for your visit!!

They live in a slightly different world than we do.
Published:
Kazuki Okuda's profile

Owner

Kazuki Okuda's profile
Kyoto, Japan

They live in a slightly different world than we do.

Illustration of personal work Stories of characters in a world somewhat similar to the one we live in, but slightly different.

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields