Park solo



Together with the VAC team and artist Debe Sham, we created an additional exhibition piece for vA!spotlight, the VAC team and Debe came up with the idea of scratch cards to express the meaning of each art piece, through the visors interaction to create an amusing experience.



A set of customised “P” is created to reflect the unique feature of the art piece, with silk screening scratch-off ink on Kraft paper to reassemble our childhood memories.