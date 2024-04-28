Described as paradise on earth, the Maldives is also a playground for landscape photography. The small atoll of Thudufushi, measuring a mere 240 x 194m, provided me with ample light and atmosphere to capture some magnificent photographs. In September, the weather in the Maldives is changeable, with intermittent rain throughout the day. As a big fan of dramatic skies, this was the perfect time for me to visit.
Throughout the day, clouds form, some of which darken ominously. Then, in just a few minutes, the paradisiacal atoll is transformed into a desert island at the edge of the world, inundated by a deluge of rain and buffeted by strong gusts of wind. However, as swiftly as it arrived, the storm dissipates into the open sea, leaving behind a rainbow of white sand and turquoise water. The heat remains constant, and the sand on the beach dries within moments. It’s as if nothing had happened, as if it were all merely a fleeting dream.
Seemingly simple yet heavenly, these islands offer an array of landscape opportunities to capture throughout the day. You just need to be prepared to traverse the 240 meters of sand separating you from the other side of the island to witness the curtain of rain cascading violently into the offshore waters.
