Throughout the day, clouds form, some of which darken ominously. Then, in just a few minutes, the paradisiacal atoll is transformed into a desert island at the edge of the world, inundated by a deluge of rain and buffeted by strong gusts of wind. However, as swiftly as it arrived, the storm dissipates into the open sea, leaving behind a rainbow of white sand and turquoise water. The heat remains constant, and the sand on the beach dries within moments. It’s as if nothing had happened, as if it were all merely a fleeting dream.