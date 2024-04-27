AKCB l Character Art

INTRO
I was tasked with creating the characters for a web3 collection, encompassing both character design and asset creation. Additionally, I would oversee the technical implementation, ensuring that the designs seamlessly integrated into the algorithm responsible for generating the 10K collection.
Upon receiving the brief, I immediately recognized my primary challenge: translating this ambitious vision into technically feasible characters that possessed both visual impact and pipeline compatibility.
This necessitated designing characters with a simple topology optimized for augmented reality, featuring adaptable anatomies conducive to adding fashionable clothing while maintaining a playful, toony aesthetic suitable for art toy production via 3D printing.
Every detail had to be meticulously crafted, encompassing front, side, and back views.
SELECTED SET OF CHARACTERS
I'm constantly amazed by how the algorithm seamlessly blends traits to produce characters that feel uniquely alive, each with their own distinct personality. The synergy between 3D crafting and development work can yield incredibly powerful results.
Production: AKCB
Visual piece created/animated by Ali Aalasady
Original Artwork/3D Models created by Mr. Kat
GROUNDWORK
Once the base model was established, our next priority was laying the groundwork for the Basics. This involved defining sizes like L and XL, as well as specifications for hoodies, pant lengths, and other essential elements. By ensuring consistency in these foundational aspects, we set the stage for developing a cohesive collection of fashionwear.
LET'S BUILD
To enhance cohesiveness and build upon the established groups, we crafted four outfits for each group. Later, these outfits would undergo varied texturing to expand the range of fashion variations.
INTEROPERABILITY
Headwear and assets were added into each character depending on their theme as well as their technical feasibility.
Before finalizing the combinations to advance to the selection phase, I meticulously examined each trait alongside each ski mask to prevent potential issues in the future. While the process was tedious, the satisfaction of completing it was immensely rewarding."
The image below displays all the balaclavas from the main groups, which were combined to test them with every outfit. The objective was to identify any intersections with the neck area and make necessary corrections.
Coats like this one posed the most challenges. I really liked how this one looked on all so I created an animation to share the process
BALACLAVAS
These were the primary balaclavas, I really enjoyed designing each one. Maintaining harmony among them was essential.
As a playful nod to my personal style, I incorporated Mr. Kat ears for the cat balaclava.
LOOP ANIMATIONS
Weekend Essentials, loop created with a few of the headwear and props.
This is an unofficial version created prior to launch. The official project is designed for all audiences.
AR
Example of AR use of one of the characters
FAN ART
The community keeps creating amazing fan art. Here are just a few
1ST TEASER - ANNOUNCING THE PROJECT
And last but not least, the first teaser we shared, introducing the characters for the first time. I hope you enjoyed it. Thank you, and let's stay connected!