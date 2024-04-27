AKCB l Character Art

I was tasked with creating the characters for a web3 collection, encompassing both character design and asset creation. Additionally, I would oversee the technical implementation, ensuring that the designs seamlessly integrated into the algorithm responsible for generating the 10K collection.





Upon receiving the brief, I immediately recognized my primary challenge: translating this ambitious vision into technically feasible characters that possessed both visual impact and pipeline compatibility.





This necessitated designing characters with a simple topology optimized for augmented reality, featuring adaptable anatomies conducive to adding fashionable clothing while maintaining a playful, toony aesthetic suitable for art toy production via 3D printing.



