Forgotten Boats - CGI FILM

Forgotten Boats



"Forgotten Boats" is a short film that takes you on a peaceful journey to quiet, hidden spots where old boats have been left behind. It’s all about capturing the simple beauty of these quiet places and the old boats that tell a story of their own. The film is full of quiet moments, giving you a chance to enjoy nature and think about the stories these boats might have if they could talk.In "Forgotten Boats" our aim is to give you a visually stunning and emotionally engaging experience. We want you to feel like you're escaping to a peaceful place where you can almost hear the water lapping against the old boats and feel the soft warmth of the sunrise or sunset. It's about taking a moment to enjoy the beauty of nature and the stories of things left behind.

