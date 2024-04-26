Forgotten Boats - CGI FILM

Forgotten Boats
"Forgotten Boats" is a short film that takes you on a peaceful journey to quiet, hidden spots where old boats have been left behind. It’s all about capturing the simple beauty of these quiet places and the old boats that tell a story of their own. The film is full of quiet moments, giving you a chance to enjoy nature and think about the stories these boats might have if they could talk.In "Forgotten Boats" our aim is to give you a visually stunning and emotionally engaging experience. We want you to feel like you're escaping to a peaceful place where you can almost hear the water lapping against the old boats and feel the soft warmth of the sunrise or sunset. It's about taking a moment to enjoy the beauty of nature and the stories of things left behind.
Visual Style:
We’re keeping the visuals soft and natural, sticking mostly to colors you’d find at sunrise and sunset. This gives everything a warm, gentle glow that makes the boats and nature look even more beautiful. We want it to feel like you're right there, watching the sun come up or go down, soaking in the calmness.
Technical Approach:
Instead of traditional methods, we've gone all-in with full CG to create our scenes. We used Cinema 4D and rendered everything in Redshift, which lets us make really detailed and beautiful images.
