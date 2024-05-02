The strength of Selena

I recently had the honor of being invited as a speaker for creative photography in the Sahara dunes, courtesy of Nomad Workshop. It was a magical few days spent with talented creatives, exploring the nexus between art and nature in a challenging environment. Every moment was an inspiration, from the golden sunrises to the starry nights. This experience has reignited my passion for photography and sparked a desire to continue exploring, creating, and learning alongside fellow passionate individuals.









