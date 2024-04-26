Margot Lvit's profile

MULTIFARIOUS ILLUSTRATION II

Margot Lvit
A selection of various illustrations developed over the past month.



"Chinese food"
"Sprout"
"Poppys"
"Women Can Be Hunters Too"
Student work for Nicholas Blechman course 

"Space of options"
Сover
Based on the book "The Boy in the Striped Pajamas"
"Lost childhood"
Contact: margolvit@gmail.com
Website: margotlvit.com

Barcelona, Spain

