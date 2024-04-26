Log In
MULTIFARIOUS ILLUSTRATION II
Margot Lvit
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
MULTIFARIOUS ILLUSTRATION II
A selection of various illustrations developed over the past month.
"Chinese food"
"Sprout"
"Poppys"
"Women Can Be Hunters Too"
Student work for Nicholas Blechman course
"Space of options"
Сover
Based on the book "The Boy in the Striped Pajamas"
"Lost childhood"
THANK YOU!
Contact: margolvit@gmail.com
Website:
margotlvit.com
INSTAGRAM
Twitter
MULTIFARIOUS ILLUSTRATION II
Published:
April 26th 2024
Margot Lvit
MULTIFARIOUS ILLUSTRATION II
A selection of various illustrations developed over the past month
Published:
April 26th 2024
Creative Fields
Illustration
ILLUSTRATION
editorial
cover
magazine
book
artwork
food illustration
Food
flower
Digital Art
