THE ZELIKA

NOT JUST A CAR...



From a distant perspective, our work might easily be dismissed as just another car project. However, we refuse to be confined by such a simplistic label. With this collection, we set out to transcend our previous endeavors, pushing the boundaries of our imagination to conceive concepts that align with our vision.



We delved deep into the intricacies of automotive design, pondering questions such as: What defines the essence of a car? How does it feel to be behind the wheel? What emotions does the driver experience both inside and outside the vehicle? These considerations guided our exploration.



We approached the entire design process with the mindset that this is not just about engineering a machine; it's about creating art. Automotive art that transcends mere functionality, evoking emotions that can be seen and felt. Each detail is meticulously crafted to convey a distinct voice, contributing to a larger narrative of creativity and expression.