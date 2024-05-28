colorsponge .'s profileAsh Thorp's profileAlexey Ryabov's profile+1

THE ZELIKA

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
A NEW ERA...

At the heart of our collective effort lies a profound passion for automotive culture. This passion extends far beyond the mere mechanics of the car itself; it encompasses the driver's persona, their unique sense of style, and the overarching aesthetic that defines each build.

The Zelika project sparked numerous discussions within Haste! Studio, not only about our identity as a studio but also about how we express our passion to the world. What we've created here is not just a collection of designs; it's a reflection of our core interests and values.

Countless hours were spent pondering the possibilities, exploring concepts like custom helmets and modular steering wheels. These explorations were not only immensely enjoyable but also deeply insightful, offering a glimpse into the endless potential of our imagination.

As you delve into the intricate details of our designs, we invite you to join us on this journey of exploration and discovery.

MHC SAUCE
NOT JUST A CAR...

From a distant perspective, our work might easily be dismissed as just another car project. However, we refuse to be confined by such a simplistic label. With this collection, we set out to transcend our previous endeavors, pushing the boundaries of our imagination to conceive concepts that align with our vision.

We delved deep into the intricacies of automotive design, pondering questions such as: What defines the essence of a car? How does it feel to be behind the wheel? What emotions does the driver experience both inside and outside the vehicle? These considerations guided our exploration.

We approached the entire design process with the mindset that this is not just about engineering a machine; it's about creating art. Automotive art that transcends mere functionality, evoking emotions that can be seen and felt. Each detail is meticulously crafted to convey a distinct voice, contributing to a larger narrative of creativity and expression.
MHC SAUCE
OUR PROCESS

At the core of every design, concept, and intention lies our fundamental question: What if? What if we challenged the conventional function of an object? What if we reimagined its purpose entirely? What if it transcended its practical utility and became a piece of gallery-worthy art? These questions serve as our starting point, igniting a process of exploration and evolution.

We begin with rough 2D sketches, prototypes of thought that undergo multiple iterations until the forms start to reveal themselves. These sketches are the seeds from which our designs blossom, gradually evolving into dimensional forms that expose any missing details and considerations.

With each detail that emerges, more questions arise. Yet, these questions all align with our chief goal: to keep the object present, alive with purpose and meaning. It's a delicate balance of time, focus, curiosity, and the ability to maintain unbiased objectivity—a magical formula that guides our creative process.




HDRi DOME by @cgibackgrounds


CREDITS

Design + Modeling + Rendering - Colorsponge
Design + Modeling + Rendering - Ash Thorp
3D Modeler - Alexey Ryabov
Wheel Assets provided by - HRE Wheels
Engine 3D Assets provided by - Andreas Ezelius
Seat asset providied by - Alexey Ryabov
HDRI assets provided by -  CGI Backgrounds


