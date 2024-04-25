Brother Films is a full-service production company specializing in both unscripted and commercial content. Based in Portland, Oregon, their studio caters to an outdoor lifestyle clientele. Forth+Back was tasked with redesigning their identity to blend their natural aesthetic with a more refined presence—allowing them to continue to participate within this market, as well as venture beyond it. Our studio developed a range of graphic identity assets that enables them to utilize this duality throughout the brand.​​​​​​​