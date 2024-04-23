Antojo’s Gallery® – The Pleasure of Not Sharing

When a sweet confection is great, an irresistible desire is awakened in us to eat it, gaze at it, admire it. Suddenly, something as simple as a cheese tart becomes a cult-like object, a work of art.





From the beginning of the brand conceptualization, we were clear about our intentions: to cease merely producing and selling pastries and instead transform into a museum, an art gallery.





A gallery of incredibly delectable objects. A museum of the sweetest cravings. A temple the little things that, without exactly knowing why, we find ourselves yearning to savor.





We’ve created a brand with a clear promise: everything within its walls will be pure art. Art that will seduce, art that will become one of your most exquisite indulgences.