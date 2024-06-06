Spotify All Ears On You

All Ears on you
I designed some Characters and Visual Design Development for a Spotify Premium Campaign - All Ears On You, bringing a unique immersion. A place where people can escape to truly listen to their music and share great moments, each with its own content.
Client: Spotify
Agency: Logan LA
My role: 3D Illustration, Concept Design
—
For more, follow me :
Project © Spotify 2024. All works Copyright.
The characters represent people who have already discovered ways to enjoy their music with the benefits of Spotify. Whether offline in the kitchen, in the traffic or in a group session, they always have high-quality audio.
Process Behind
The Final Visuals
The Final Visuals
Some shots about the progress, initial Sketches and Characters.