



kissmiklos: POP BY exhibition

The POP BY exhibition is just a little teaser or a small addition to the POP&ROLL Art Toilet and Art Shop.





Hello I’m a new kid from the BLOC. My nickname was Miki when I was a kid. Miki is the same as Mickey in Hungarian. If you look at the paintings you can recognise Mickey Mouse like hands which is an avatar hand in this case. These hands play with different handheld games and tamagotchis. Still the game is no longer just a game. Somebody just sits in front of a screen and people are dying on the other side. Or a person loses control over its own digital interface. Or the player stands up and, while killing or committing a crime, thinking it's still a game. Responsibility loses sense. The game has escaped from the game. We lost the control and the game attacks us. Sometimes JUST A SPARK is enough and a war brakes out. Sometimes we say I LOVE YOU, I LOVE YOU TOO, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. Then we hurt others in the name of love. Just because, you think, you need to "solve a problem” with your “sword”. But maybe the knot is better off being unsolved. INFINITY HUG is a strong connection between two people without defining their gender or nationality.

Do you like pets? What if MY PET is a Fly or Cockroaches? Are they real or this is just a DELIRIUM TREMENS? I see my "kids" are everywhere. Maybe you need to take a break from your digital life. There is no time to rest now. Everything must be done immediately. ASAP. You are always under pressure. What do you think about GOOD LIFE? Level 01: we are rich of course. We have a house in a sunny place, with a splended pool to sunbathe. Later we watch TV. The Hero WANTS TO ESCAPE FROM THE PIXEL WORLD. Suffering? Whatever. Still, someone looks at him with fascination. I want to be famous too. Actually, I'm already famous. The FaceApp (the mask) helps me to be someone else. I’M ALREADY TWEETY. I’m an avatar. I WANT TO BE REAL, I want to play a reality game. KEEP IT EASY. I’m free. I just peed on the wall and now it's being exhibited in a gallery. They said: This is an HONEST ABSTRACTION!







