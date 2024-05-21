Google Chrome OS
Wallpapers and Avatars
Art Direction / Design / 3D Illustration / 3D Motion
I had the opportunity to partner with Google on a Global Design Project for Google Chrome OS. I was responsible to create 12 Wallpapers and 12 Avatars to be used on the OS System. A lot of research, strategy and tests was made to define the style and approach for each illustration.
I provided delightful & personalized 3D Illustrations and Avatars for Chromebook OS users. The design represent people with different races and cultural backgrounds, while being fun and tasteful at the same time. The theme that I created was about Kids and Family.
Client: Google LLC
2D Approach: Leo Natsume
OS Design: Google Team
3D Illustrations/Motion: Leo Natsume
The UI Design on Chrome OS System
Process Behind
The Final Visuals
The work consisted of several design stages.
First I create the 2d sketches. Then, 3d modeling, rigging, texturing and rendering.