MWM 360º Book.

For a solid year between Summer 2022–2023 I enjoyed working on this new series of mandala designs in my free time between other projects. My goal was to create as many different unique vector mandalas as I could with a few key parameters: Each would be limited to a 6-color palette to enable future applications in textile, tapestries, rugs, stonework, etc. I endeavored for each to have a strong presence at any scale, whether screen sized, or supersized as a marble floor (dream big, right?). Essentially the same overall concept for each one, harmonious complexity and balanced symmetry. But always a different path to the result, referencing my decades of exploring and evolving my own visual vocabulary.





After quite a deep dive I reached the point where I felt more than satisfied with the fleet, having arrived at over 40 designs that naturally fit into 4 distinct chapters. But I did not feel finished with working on this series. I then zoomed back into each one to create a family of extracted elements, variations, alternates, repeat patterns, blueprints, and 2c versions. A similar process to how I often approach branding assignments, building the primary image first and then creating peripheral material directly from it, in the end arriving at a memorable and cohesive 360º story.



