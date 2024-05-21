UNE VIE POUR RIEN

(A life for nothing)









I didn't sleep well last year. With the arrival of AI, a large part of my income vanished overnight. I spent many nights staring at the ceiling, wondering how I was going to make ends meet, how I was going to survive and support my family. It was as if overnight everything I'd done, everything I'd fought for, was for nothing. I felt like I was looking at a future where I didn't belong, and in a way it also forced me to think about what I wanted to do, about my path to get to this point in my life. Why create something when a machine can do it faster than me? What more can I say that hasn't been said before? What was the point of all those years of hard work, of all those missed opportunities, of all those moments that will never return? Was it really worth it?





I don't know the answers to these questions. We all have to deal with the absurdity of life, and my choice was to explore my inner world in the hope of finding a way out of a reality that made no sense. Maybe I was wrong. Maybe AI is taking us into a future where we delegate our creativity to a machine. I'm not sure I want to live in that world, but I'm not done yet. In the darkness of the mind something resides that is worth fighting for, and until I find out what it is I won't stop.

Only at the end will I know if it was really a life for nothing.







