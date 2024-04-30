Apple: Essential Gamer App | Twitch

Apple:
The Essential Gamer App - Twitch
I was the designer responsable for creating a series of illustrations for Apple, App Store about Twitch: The essential app for games. In this project, I illustrated the streaming experience, a world between game and reality, streamer and viewer. Characters, live elements and a dynamic futuristic look was designed in a livestream world.
My role: 3D Design, Illustration, Animation
Client: Apple
Project © by Apple. All works Copyright.
I designed Gamers in a digital world gamified, capturing the emotions of watch a livestream.
For the character in the main illustration, a gamer, dynamic and futuristic look was developed in a livestream world.
Process Behind
The Final Visuals
The work consisted of several design stages. First I create the 2d sketches. Then, 3d modeling, rigging, texturing and rendering.