Leo Natsume's profile

Apple: Essential Gamer App | Twitch

Leo Natsume
Pro
Behance.net
apple ILLUSTRATION 3D illustration trend ai Leo Natsume colorful Illustrator Substance Painter modeling

Apple:
The Essential Gamer App - Twitch

I was the designer responsable for creating a series of illustrations for Apple, App Store about Twitch: The essential app for games. In this project, I illustrated the streaming experience, a world between game and reality, streamer and viewer. Characters, live elements and a dynamic futuristic look was designed in a livestream world.


My role: 3D Design, Illustration, Animation
Client: Apple



For more, follow me : 


Project © by Apple. All works Copyright.



apple ILLUSTRATION 3D illustration trend ai Leo Natsume colorful Illustrator Substance Painter modeling





I designed Gamers in a digital world gamified, capturing the emotions of watch a livestream.





apple ILLUSTRATION 3D illustration trend ai Leo Natsume colorful Illustrator Substance Painter modeling



apple ILLUSTRATION 3D illustration trend ai Leo Natsume colorful Illustrator Substance Painter modeling




apple ILLUSTRATION 3D illustration trend ai Leo Natsume colorful Illustrator Substance Painter modeling





For the character in the main illustration, a gamer, dynamic and futuristic look was developed in a livestream world.

apple ILLUSTRATION 3D illustration trend ai Leo Natsume colorful Illustrator Substance Painter modeling
apple ILLUSTRATION 3D illustration trend ai Leo Natsume colorful Illustrator Substance Painter modeling


Process Behind
The Final Visuals
The work consisted of several design stages. First I create the 2d sketches. Then, 3d modeling, rigging, texturing and rendering.

apple ILLUSTRATION 3D illustration trend ai Leo Natsume colorful Illustrator Substance Painter modeling


apple ILLUSTRATION 3D illustration trend ai Leo Natsume colorful Illustrator Substance Painter modeling
Thanks for watching!
Dont’ forget to press the like button​​​​​​​.


instagram      dribbble      tiktok
Apple: Essential Gamer App | Twitch
Published:
Leo Natsume's profile
Pro

Owner

Leo Natsume's profile
Porto Alegre, Brazil

Apple: Essential Gamer App | Twitch

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields