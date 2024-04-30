Apple: Essential Gamer App | Twitch





Apple:

The Essential Gamer App - Twitch





I was the designer responsable for creating a series of illustrations for Apple, App Store about Twitch: The essen tial app for games. In this project, I illustrated the streaming experience, a world between game and reality, streamer and viewer. Characters, live elements and a dynamic futuristic look was designed in a livestream world.







My role: 3D Design, Illustration, Animation

Client: Apple









