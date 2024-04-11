Decassa | Live your inspiration

Decassa, a UK-based home, garden and workspace décor brand, emerges as a beacon of inspiration that revolutionizes the way people furnish and design their living spaces. With a focus on making the shopping experience inspiring, fun, and accessible, Decassa organizes its online store by themes and concepts, offering a curated range of products to suit various needs and preferences.
The brand's overarching goal is to facilitate a friendly and desirable shopping experience, allowing users to effortlessly replicate the inspiration they find online in their own homes. The tagline "Live your inspiration" encapsulates Decassa's essence by offering customers the opportunity to materialize their aspirations and bring their creative visions to life in their living spaces.
The company specializes in functional products that are found in nearly every household, yet are often selected without much consideration for aesthetics. Decassa aims to infuse each small item purchased for our living spaces with a unique touch, ensuring that every corner of the house is adorned with thoughtful design.
Decor & Lifestyle
2023
London, UK
The branding solution embodies Decassa's core identity as a source of inspiration, providing premium products, outstanding customer service, and an unmatched shopping experience to assist customers in realizing their ideal living spaces.
The logo, a wordmark featuring a parenthesis replacing the letter 'c', symbolizes an open space filled with inspiring objects and multiple possibilities. The choice of a geometric sans-serif typeface with subtle visual distortions adds a human touch to the brand's identity.
"Live your inspiration" invites customers to transform their homes into authentic reflections of their imagination and style, embodying Decassa's commitment to empowering individuals to create spaces that inspire and enrich their lives.
The signature color, an orange-red reminiscent of the Mediterranean lifestyle, infuses warmth and vibrancy into the brand.