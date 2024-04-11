I'm attempting to achieve photographic realism in Blender. It's a highly intriguing exploration process because I want to steer clear of falling too much into the trap of the "CG look". This entails changing many visual habits, such as the pursuit of perfect lighting and vibrant colors. Viewing digital art as an extension of photography and contemplating how to make it feel closer to the photographic experience will be my primary focus for the foreseeable future.
Since my last Behance update two years ago, a lot has changed. AI has revolutionized everything, and I'm grateful that I still have the energy and opportunity to create something with my own hands. While I maintain a pessimistic outlook on the future, I believe that the joy of creation can only be truly appreciated through action.
