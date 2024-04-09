SEPIBU 새피부 브랜딩









Brand Core Value

'SEPIBU'가 가지고 있는 핵심 가치는 '매일 매일 느끼는 새로운 피부로의 변화' 입니다. 긍정적인 피부의 변화를 브랜드 디자인에서 표현하기 위해 새로운 변화의 '흐름', 변화를 통한 '새로워진' 피부, 변화한 피부가 주는 새로운 '에너지'가 표현될 수 있도록 브랜드 디자인을 제안하였습니다.



The core value of 'SEPIBU' lies in the "daily transformation into a new skin." To express positive changes in the skin through brand design, we proposed a brand design that allows for the portrayal of the 'flow' of new changes, the 'renewed' skin through change, and the new 'energy' provided by the transformed skin.











