SEPIBU 새피부 브랜딩

새로운 피부를 향한 변화의 물결, 새피부
소비자들은 제품을 구매하기 위해 사용 후기나 성능 등에 대한 정보를 얻기 위해 유튜브를 많이 이용하고 있습니다. 영상을 통해 제품 정보를 얻는 것은 장점도 있지만, 영상의 화면이 작거나 혹은 노출이 과다하게 촬영될 경우 소비자들이 제품의 형태와 브랜드를 빨리 인지하기 어려운 단점이 있습니다.
특히 스킨케어 제품들은 대부분 작은 부피, 밝은 톤, 비슷한 형태를 가지고 있기 때문에 영상으로 보게 되면 더욱 식별이 어렵습니다. '새피부'는 이런 단점을 극복하기 위해 기존 스킨케어 제품들과 다른 시각으로 기획에 접근하였습니다. 작은 영상에서도 소비자에게 빨리 각인될 수 있도록 힙하고 통통튀는 색상을 적용하였고, 처음 들었을 때 쉽게 외울 수 있도록 잊혀지지 않도록 브랜드 이름도 '새피부'로 제안했습니다.
그래서 기존 스킨케어가 가지고 있는 디자인 공식을 모두 뒤집어버린 '새피부'는 스킨케어의 새로운 흐름을 제안하는 브랜드가 되었습니다.
Brand Criteria
SEPIBU는 과감한 디자인을 통해 독특한 제형, 순한하지만 강력한 효과, 그리고 이를 통한 새로운 피부로 회복을 표현합니다.
Through bold design, SEPIBU embodies unique formulations, gentle yet powerful effects, and represents rejuvenation towards new skin.
Brand Naming
국내 소비자들이 직관적으로 브랜드의 의미를 인지할 수 있으면서, 해외 소비자들이 보았을 때 K뷰티인 것을 쉽게 알 수 있는 단어를 고민했습니다. '새피부'는 그런 의도와 더불어 브랜드의 가치, 지향점을 명확하게 소비자에게 전달 할 수 있는 이름입니다.
We considered a word that domestic consumers could intuitively grasp the meaning of the brand, while also easily identifying it as K-beauty for overseas consumers. 'SEPIBU' is a name that, along with such intention, clearly conveys the brand's values and direction to consumers.
Brand Core Value
'SEPIBU'가 가지고 있는 핵심 가치는 '매일 매일 느끼는 새로운 피부로의 변화' 입니다. 긍정적인 피부의 변화를 브랜드 디자인에서 표현하기 위해 새로운 변화의 '흐름', 변화를 통한 '새로워진' 피부, 변화한 피부가 주는 새로운 '에너지'가 표현될 수 있도록 브랜드 디자인을 제안하였습니다.
The core value of 'SEPIBU' lies in the "daily transformation into a new skin." To express positive changes in the skin through brand design, we proposed a brand design that allows for the portrayal of the 'flow' of new changes, the 'renewed' skin through change, and the new 'energy' provided by the transformed skin.
Brand Logo Design
‘SEPIBU’를 통한 새로운 피부의 변화를 시각적으로 나타내기 위해 웨이브 모티브를 로고 디자인에 반영하였습니다. 또한 볼드한 타이포그래피 사용과 컬러 대비를 통해 강력한 효과를 시각적으로 표현했습니다.
To visually represent the transformation of new skin through 'SEPIBU,' we incorporated a wave motif into the logo design. Furthermore, we visually expressed a powerful effect through the use of bold typography and color contrast.
Brand Color System
'SEPIBU'만의 저자극 고효능을 표현하기 위해 색상의 대비를 활용하였습니다. 그리고 이 색상의 대비를 통해 5가지 제품군으로 구분하였습니다.
To express SEPIBU's unique low-irritation high-efficiency, we utilized color contrast. Additionally, we differentiated into five product categories through this color contrast.
Icon Graphic
일관된 브랜드 아이덴티티를 전달하기 위해 아이콘에 웨이브 그래픽 요소를 삽입하였습니다. 제품별로 특징을 잘 드러낼 수 있도록 간결한 라인으로 표현하였고, 각 제품군별 지정 컬러에 맞춰 패키지 옆면에 배치하였습니다.
To convey a consistent brand identity, we've incorporated wave graphic elements into our icons. Each product is represented with clean lines to effectively showcase its unique features. Positioned on the package side, these icons align with designated colors for each product category.
SEPIBU Brand design 2023
Client : VTPL
ohSeven Design
Executive director : Sukyoo Bae
Project Manager : Yunje Park, Song-yi Gu, Boyeon Yeon
Designer : Jinju Kim, Chaelin Kim, Yujin Oh, Jahee Lee, Gyeonghoe Heo
Motion Design & 3D : Chaeyeon Kim, Sungwoong Yoon
클라이언트 : VTPL
오세븐 디자인
총괄 디렉터 : 배수규
프로젝트매니저 : 박윤제, 구송이, 연보연
디자이너 : 김진주, 김채린, 오유진, 이자희, 허경
모션 및 3D : 김채연, 윤성웅
일부 사진은 VTPL로부터 제공받았습니다.