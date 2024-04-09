The Lucky Red Envelope

During the creation process, I was clear that this book would showcase the vast visual beauty of China through the lens of the Lunar New Year festival. Therefore, I dedicated significant effort to details such as decorations, patterns, cuisine, clothing, ornaments, decor, and character designs.

It took one y ear for me to create and tells a heartwarming and distinctly Chinese story about a family's celebration of a Chinese New Year, continuing through to the Lantern Festival. Over the past four years, I've accumulated a wealth of understanding and information about Chinese traditional culture, including experience in designing children's clothing for the New Year. This background proved invaluable, and I gladly accepted the text sent by editor Sasha.

