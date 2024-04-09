Publishing House: Wide Eyed Edition, London, United Kingdom
Illustrator & Book Cover Designer : Vikki Zhang
Publishing Date: October 2023
Language: English
*** The 66rd Society of Illustrators (NYC) Book Category: GOLD MEDAL ***
During the creation process, I was clear that this book would showcase the vast visual beauty of China through the lens of the Lunar New Year festival. Therefore, I dedicated significant effort to details such as decorations, patterns, cuisine, clothing, ornaments, decor, and character designs.
It took one year for me to create and tells a heartwarming and distinctly Chinese story about a family's celebration of a Chinese New Year, continuing through to the Lantern Festival. Over the past four years, I've accumulated a wealth of understanding and information about Chinese traditional culture, including experience in designing children's clothing for the New Year. This background proved invaluable, and I gladly accepted the text sent by editor Sasha.
This book is created by hand-drawn line works, with coloring done using Photoshop.
The book is filled with 144 interactive flaps, all hidden within its pages. Many exciting details are hidden within the flaps, some of which might bring a knowing smile to friends born in the 1990s.
The original artworks of The Lucky Red Envelope are displayed as an art exhibition at the Tianhou Palace in Suhe Bay, Shanghai Xintiandi.
Thank You
Instagram: @0717vikki
Red小红书/Weibo: @张文绮Vikki Zhang
Website: vikkizhang.com
Email: vikkizhangart@gmail.com