Inzmo is an insurance company that does not want to position itself as a standard insurance company. They have several innovative offerings and are aimed at a younger and more advanced audience. Therefore, it was necessary to give it as modern a look as possible. That's what we did using bright and rich colors and very minimal but bold graphics and slogans.
Inzmo
- insurance
- brand identity
- branding
- visual identity
- modern
- friendly
- illustrations
- motion graphics
- typography
- ИТ
