Stepan Solodkov's profileStepan Solodkov's profileTabasco Agency's profile+1

Inzmo

Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Inzmo is an insurance company that does not want to position itself as a standard insurance company. They have several innovative offerings and are aimed at a younger and more advanced audience. Therefore, it was necessary to give it as modern a look as possible. That's what we did using bright and rich colors and very minimal but bold graphics and slogans.
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
insurance brand identity branding visual identity modern friendly illustrations motion graphics typography ИТ
Inzmo
Published: