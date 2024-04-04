The World of Dragons

Poulina Bogatskaya's profile

client - First in Space

Textile design for the New Year's collection​​​​​​​
Illustration of fantasy dragon
seamless pattern with dragons
textile textile design pattern design pattern fabric fashion design dragon ILLUSTRATION Procreate digital illustration
Almaty, Kazakhstan

I created this design for the New Year's collection. It was dedicated to the year of the dragon. I needed to design a print for different types o

