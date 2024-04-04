The World of Dragons
The World of Dragons
56
243
5
Published:
Owner
Full Time Job
Freelance/Project
Availability: Over a month
The World of Dragons
I created this design for the New Year's collection. It was dedicated to the year of the dragon. I needed to design a print for different types o Read More
56
243
5
Published:
- textile
- textile design
- pattern design
- pattern
- fabric
- fashion design
- dragon
- ILLUSTRATION
- Procreate
- digital illustration
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner