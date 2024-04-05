Greymatter — Brand Identity

Greymatter is the vision to re-invent the places where people grow old. It wants to build the next generation of healthcare facilities that are inclusive and attractive for health professional, students, younger, senior residents, their relatives in order to place our elders at the heart of urban renewal. The identity illustrates the collaboration between seniors and youth through a connection between a craft, sensitive part and modern minimalistic part. Contact between these two audience expresses in sharing experiences, spending time together, enjoying life and overcoming difficulties.





Objective: Develop a brand identity that resonates with city dwellers, architects, students, and the elderly, showcasing the core concept in both digital and physical realms. This identity should underline the project's significance for its varied audiences.



