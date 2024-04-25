LSDx - Brand Identity & UI Design

LSDx engaged Vivid Motion as their design partner, seeking to craft a brand identity deeply influenced by neo-psychedelia and dream pop art.
The objective was clear: to craft a striking visual identity in harmony with their vision, alongside a memorable marketing website and a user-friendly interface for their web application.
Following extensive brainstorming sessions and exploration of over 12 stylistic avenues, we arrived at the ultimate brand identity. It perfectly encapsulates the client's vision across with clear brand expressions across multiple touchpoints.
One of the biggest initial challenges in tackling the UI for the marketing website was blending the style we've landed on with a layout that maintains usability while still presenting the information in an easily digestible way.
After we've established the new brand design system it was easy applying it to multiple other touchpoints such as social media kits, presentations, pitch decks and other branded marketing materials.
When tackling the UI&UX for the web app, we wanted to respect all best practices in terms of accessibility and focus on a sleek and minimal UI that reflects the brand tones while maximizing usability.
Credits
Directed By: Vivid Motion
Client: LSDx
Year: 2023
Creative Director & Producer: Adrian Rusnac
Lead Motion Graphics & 3D: Constantin Calcatinge
Lead Product Designer: Odin Suta
Senior Designer: Raluca Nica
Project Management: Roxana Nica
