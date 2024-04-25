LSDx - Brand Identity & UI Design













LSDx engaged Vivid Motion as their design partner, seeking to craft a brand identity deeply influenced by neo-psychedelia and dream pop art.





The objective was clear: to craft a striking visual identity in harmony with their vision, alongside a memorable marketing website and a user-friendly interface for their web application.





Following extensive brainstorming sessions and exploration of over 12 stylistic avenues, we arrived at the ultimate brand identity. It perfectly encapsulates the client's vision across with clear brand expressions across multiple touchpoints.











